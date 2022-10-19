Up to 45 babies would have most likely survived if they had received better care at an NHS trust, an inquiry has found.

Infants died while others were left badly hurt as a result of failings at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.

A “clear pattern” of “sub-optimal” care was uncovered by the report, which reviewed an 11-year period from 2009 at two hospitals in Margate and Ashford.

Mothers were also left injured, some died, and others were blamed for what happened to them in the latest maternity scandal to hit the NHS.

