Junior doctors start four-day strike across UK as NHS faces ‘unparalleled’ disruption

The junior doctors’ strike kicked off all across the UK with disruptions that could last “for weeks”, an NHS leader has warned.

The strikes began at 7am on Tuesday 11 April and will continue until Saturday morning.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said they will cause “unparalleled” upheaval and will be the “most disruptive in NHS history”.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the timing of the industrial action is “regrettable” and accused the British Medical Association (BMA) of putting patients at “greater risk” by not agreeing any exemptions for some services, such as cancer care.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.