Nick Robinson reveals moment he thought ‘furious’ prime minister was going to hit him

Journalist Nick Robinson has revealed the moment he thought a “furious” prime minister was going to hit him.

The BBC presenter recalled attending a G20 summit in 2009, with the then prime minister Gordon Brown.

Robinson discussed the moment with No. 10 communications director Simon Lewis on the BBC Radio 4Today podcast on Friday (16 August).

He said: "It’s the closest I have ever come to a serving politician hitting me. I genuinely thought Gordon Brown was going to hit me at one stage, he was so furious.”