Nicola Bulley’s sister says she feels ‘stuck in nightmare’

The sister of Nicola Bulley, a missing dog walker, says she feels like she is "stuck in a nightmare."

"We're going round and round in circles trying to piece together what could have possibly happened," Lousie Cunningham said.

The family of the 45-year-old mother were making an emotional appeal for information.

She was last seen on Friday, 27 January, after she went out for a walk with her dog.

Her phone was found on a bench near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

