The children of missing mother Nicola Bulley have been asking their father for updates on the search, according to a family friend.

“The girls when they’ve been coming home from school have been asking ‘Any news on mummy?’” Emma White told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

This comes as the search for Ms Bulley was extended out from the River Wyre to the sea.

The missing mother-of-two, 45, was last seen on 27 January.

