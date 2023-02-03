Nicola Bulley: No trace of missing mother ever leaving riverside, police say

Nicola Bulley, the mother-of-two who was reported missing a week ago, is believed to have fallen into a river, police said on Friday, 3 February.

The mortgage adviser, 45, disappeared on Friday, 27 January, whilst out walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Emergency services were alerted when the mortgage adviser’s dog Willow was seen running loose off Garstang Road around 25 minutes after she was last seen by another dog walker.

No third party or criminal involvement is suspected, Superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Police told a press conference.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.