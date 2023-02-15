Detectives searching for Nicola Bulley have warned the public to stop theorising and 'distracting' the police from the search for Nicola Bulley.

Lancashire Police provided an update on their search for the mother-of-two, 45, on Wednesday, saying there is “not a single piece of information or evidence to suggest that there is any third-party involvement” in Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

Officers said they were grateful for members of the public ringing in with information, but added that they were being “inundated” with rumours and accusations.

