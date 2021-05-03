Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that she alone offers “serious leadership” for Scotland, as a new poll indicated her Scottish National Party is en route to seizing a slim majority in next week’s crucial Holyrood elections.

The incumbent first minister – and strong favourite after seven years in power – attacked her opponents on Sunday as “vying for second place, openly saying they have got no plan for government”, as she continued her bid to claim a mandate for a fresh “legal” referendum on Scottish independence if her party wins a majority.