Sturgeon: Gender reform bill will ease trauma for stigmatised minorities

Nicola Sturgeon says she will “never apologise for trying to spread equality, not reduce it” as Holyrood passed a controversial gender recognition reform bill.

Scotland’s first minister said the bill will cut out some of the most “intrusive, traumatic, and dehumanising” steps involved in legally changing one’s gender.

She believes an important responsibility she bears is to “make life a little bit easier for stigmatised minorities” in Scotland.

“To make their lives a little bit better ... to remove some of the trauma they live with on a day-to-day basis.”

