An emotional Nicola Sturgeon received a standing ovation as she wrapped up her last-ever speech as first minister in Holyrood.

She is stepping down next week after more than eight years in the position, a time she described as being the “privilege” of her life.

Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, and first-ever female incumbent, said her tenure has been “challenging, exhilarating and exhausting.”

She also thanked Scots for “placing your trust in me.”

Sturgeon has been in politics for 35, 24 of which as an MP and 16 in the Scottish Government.

