Sturgeon’s campaign not in the interest of Scotland, says Lisa Nandy

MP Lisa Nandy criticised Nicola Sturgeon on Sky News this morning (29 June), accusing her of ”brass neck” over her bid for a second independence referendum.

The Labour frontbencher added: “What she (Nicola Sturgeon) has done in the last 24 hours is nothing to do with the interest of Scotland, it’s to do with the interest of the SNP.”

The first minister of Scotland unveiled a new strategy on Tuesday (28 June) to achieve Scottish Independence, proposing a new referendum vote to be held on 19 October 2023.

