The Supreme Court heard arguments today, 11 October, regarding whether the devolved Scottish government can hold a second independence referendum without the consent of London’s government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants a second independence referendum in October 2023, following the 2014 referendum in which 55 per cent of the electorate voted to stay in the UK.

“I believe - firmly - that we will be the first, in the modern world, to live in an independent Scotland,” Ms Sturgeon told delegates at the SNP party conference in Aberdeen.

