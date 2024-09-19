Farage defends Trump’s claim that God helped him survive assassination attempt

Nigel Farage clashed with Richard Madeley over his loyalty to Donald Trump after the former president peddled a conspiracy theory that Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio, and God “spared his life” from two failed assassination attempts.

“Whenever Donald Trump makes a comment that is ridiculed, it always turns out to be true,” the Reform UK MP said on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, 19 September.

Farage told Madeley: “Your line of attacking those who believe that there are sometimes divine interventions that actually, there are people out there that believe in God, and believe that sometimes they get spared... I find that line of yours very cynical.”