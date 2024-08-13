A former counter-terrorism chief has hinted police could investigate Nigel Farage’s social media activity following riots across the UK.

Neil Basu said authorities “will be looking at anybody who might have incited riots” during an interview with LBC on Tuesday (13 August).

Presenter James O’Brien asked Mr Basu: “Nigel Farage's social media activity - do you think that should be investigated?”

Mr Basu replied: “I imagine my former colleagues are doing precisely that.”

The Reform UK MP has previously doubled down on claims that he did not provoke rioting following the killings of three young girls in Southport on 29 July.

“I’ve never been involved in violence, been involved in street protest, been involved in encouraging any of these things,” he told Talk TV on 8 August.

The Independent has contacted Mr Farage for further comment in relation to Mr Basu’s interview.