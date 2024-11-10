Treasury secretary Darren Jones has said Labour is “unlikely” to accept Nigel Farage’s offer of acting as an interlocutor between the UK and the US.

The Reform UK leader offered to help in the name of “national interest” as he has a close relationship with president-elect, Donald Trump, and insists he could strengthen ties between the countries.

“My advice to Mr Farage would be he might want to concentrate his efforts on the constituents in Clacton that elected him into office, as opposed to spending his time in the United States”, Mr Jones commented, during a Sky News interview.