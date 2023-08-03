Four Nigerian stowaways have been rescued off the coast of Victoria, Brazil, after spending 14 days on a ship’s rudder.

The men took cover on the Liberian ship hoping to reach Europe, according to local media reports.

The men had run out of food and drink on their 10th day but survived by drinking sea water.

The Federal Police of Brazil said the men claimed to be Nigerian but had no documents to prove their identity. They were under the custody of Brazil’s maritime agency and would likely be deported, the police said.