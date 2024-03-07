Vivek Ramaswamy called Nikki Haley “irrelevant” after his former rival dropped out of the Republican presidential nomination race on Wednesday, 6 March.

The former South Carolina governor announced the suspension of her campaign after being defeated across the country on Super Tuesday.

Her decision leaves Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Mr Ramaswamy ended his campaign for the nomination in Janaury after finishing in fourth place in the Iowa caucuses.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, he said: “[Haley is] irrelevant in this race going forward.”