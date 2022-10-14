North Carolina: Five dead, including police officer, in Raleigh shooting

Five people, including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting in a residential area in North Carolina.

Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5pm local time, and that Raleigh Police Department told her around 8pm that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.

Police said the gunman opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested.

