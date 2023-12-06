Kim Jong-un wept as he begged women to have more babies to halt North Korea’s declining birth rate.

Mr Kim could be seen wiping tears away with a handkerchief in front of thousands at a National Mothers Meeting in Pyongyang on Sunday 3 December.

“Preventing a decline in birth rates and good childcare are all of our housekeeping duties we need to handle while working with mothers,” he told the crowd.

The dictator added his country faces a host of “social tasks that our mothers should join to tackle.”