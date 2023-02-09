North Korea shows off nuclear capabilities in Pyongyang military parade

North Korea put on a display of military might by holding a parade through Pyongyang to mark the armed forces’ 75th anniversary.

The parade showcased at least 11 advanced Hwasong-17 ICBMs that are capable of striking the US.

State-run media described the event as showing off North Korea’s “largest nuclear attack capability” to date.

Kim Jong-un presided over the commemorative parade on the night of Wednesday, 8 February.

His young daughter also took centre stage at the huge military parade, fueling speculation that she’s being primed as a future leader of the isolated country.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.