Siren blares on South Korean news channel warning of missile strikes

Rare aid raid warnings were issued in South Korea during a live television news broadcast warning of ballistic missile launches from North Korea.

Pyongyang launched its most missiles in a single day on Tuesday (2 November) with at least 23 fired. Seoul fired three back.

“Prepare to evacuate to the nearest underground shelter and listen to the broadcast,” YTN Korea’s alert for Ulleung-gun island said.

According to local authorities, one of the missiles landed 103 miles off the coast of the island, which is the country’s least populated county.

