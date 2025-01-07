North Korea launches new hypersonic missile as Kim Jong Un makes nuclear weapon vow

Footage of North Korea’s latest missile test has been shown by state media as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his collection of nuclear-capable weapons.

North Korea said its latest weapons on Tuesday (7 January) was a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile designed to strike remote targets in the Pacific.

The North Korean state media report came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea launching a missile that flew 1,100 kilometers (685 miles) before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The launch, conducted weeks before Donald Trump returns as US president, came off a torrid year in weapons testing.