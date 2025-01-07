North Korea launches new hypersonic missile as Kim Jong Un makes nuclear weapon vow

Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:57
Watch: North Korea launches new hypersonic missile as Kim Jong Un vows to further expand nuclear weapons
Footage of North Korea’s latest missile test has been shown by state media as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his collection of nuclear-capable weapons.
North Korea said its latest weapons on Tuesday (7 January) was a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile designed to strike remote targets in the Pacific.
The North Korean state media report came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea launching a missile that flew 1,100 kilometers (685 miles) before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
The launch, conducted weeks before Donald Trump returns as US president, came off a torrid year in weapons testing.
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
01:50
Geordie Greig announces successful Brick by Brick campaign
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
01:54
The Holdovers is the perfect film to get in the festive spirit
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:42
Luke Littler reveals David Beckham’s message after World Darts win
00:30
Luke Littler gets emotional after historic World Darts final win
00:35
Olympian Laura Kenny announces pregnancy after ‘heartbreaking’ battle
00:48
Chris Hoy’s three-word message of hope in terminal cancer update
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:32
Listen to the Golden Globes joke that saw Seth Rogen ‘censored’
00:22
Andrew Garfield’s Golden Globes 2025 outfit go viral
00:40
The Brutalist director’s daughter sobs as father wins at Golden Globes
00:22