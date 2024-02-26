The mother of one of four teenagers who drowned after a car crash in North Wales is calling for tighter rules for new drivers.

Crystal Owen has started a petition calling for tighter licencing for drivers under the age of 25.

Her son Harvey Owen, 17, was found in an overturned, partially submerged car in Gwynedd on 21 November, along with friends Jevon Hirst, 16, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18.

Ms Owen told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t want the boys to die in vain.”