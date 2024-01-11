Entire towns submerged as flooding wreaks havoc in Northeast US

A massive winter storm submerged whole towns across the Northeast US on Wednesday 10 January, causing power outages and leaving at least five dead.

More than 150,000 households had no power on Wednesday evening, with New York state and Pennsylvania taking the brunt of the storm.

Footage from across states in the area, including New Jersey and Maryland, shows entire communties submerged in water and cars left stranded due to heavy rainfall, causing millions in damages.

Airtravel was heavily disrupted, with nearly 700 flights cancelled on Wednesday and almost 4,000 delayed, with New York City’s airports most affected.