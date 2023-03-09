CCTV shows woman disposing of items after beating friend to death with hammer

CCTV footage released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland shows Svetlana Svedova, 47, disposing of items in a bin after murdering her friend.

Ludmila Poletelova, 61, was found dead at her home in Lodge Court, Limavady, in April 2021.

She was hit 50 times on the head with a claw hammer, in what the prosecution had described as a “gratuitous and frenzied attack”.

Ms Svedova will spend at least 16 years in prison for the murder, after pleading guilty last December.

