Stormont Assembly fails to elect new speaker before deadline for fresh elections

A Northern Ireland Assembly election will “definitely happen” after a deadline to restore the devolved government passed.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to call the Stormont election on Friday, 28 October, after the assembly failed to elect a new speaker.

The DUP has a six-month legislative timeframe to form an administration after blocking the restoration of powersharing as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I am extremely disappointed that the Executive has not reformed. The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government," Mr Heaton-Harris said.

Sign up to our newsletters.