Simon Clarke explains why he voted against same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

Simon Clarke has said that he voted against marriage equality in Northern Ireland because he “believes in devolution.”

Same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland were legally recognised in 2020, after a vote in 2019.

“We didn’t have a functioning assembly in Stormont, I don’t believe that as an English MP it’s my prerogative to be voting on social issues in Northern Ireland... It isn’t for me to tell other people how to live their lives,” the new housing secretary said.

