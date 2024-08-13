Stargazers were treated to a dazzling sight as the Perseid meteor shower passed through the sky, and in some areas through the Northern Lights.

Also known as the aurora borealis, the Northern Lights put on a stunning show across the UK on Monday night, with sightings reported in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, and as far south as Cornwall.

In Northumberland, the shooting stars from the Perseid meteor shower were seen darting through the sky which had turned hues of purple and green.

According to the Met Office, the Northern Lights are usually best witnessed in Scotland, northern England, North Wales and Northern Ireland.