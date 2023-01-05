Killer who stabbed mother of three after brief relationship jailed for life

A man who stabbed a mother of three in the neck and chest at her home has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months.

John Jessop cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, and was caught on CCTV before entering the home of 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite.

Jessop, 26, had been in a brief relationship with the victim after they met online.

He was identified as a suspect through CCTV by a neighbour who ran a business from home.

