Man punched, kicked and dragged onto tram lines during savage robbery in Nottingham

A man was left battered and bruised after being dragged onto the tram lines in Nottingham during a savage street robbery.

Shocking CCTV footage shows the two thugs chasing him onto the tracks, before forcing their victim to the floor and kicking him multiple times.

Reece Fraser, 23, and Jean-Pierre Wilson, 20, stole the victim’s phone, bank card and cash after attacking him in Old Market Square in the city centre.

As the incident unfolded, the man was able to dial 999 and police arrived shortly after to arrest the two perpetrators.

