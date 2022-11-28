Heath secretary says contingency plans being made for unprecedented nurses strike

Steve Barclay says contingency plans are being drawn up to help hospitals cope with unprecedented nurses strikes across the NHS.

The health secretary says his “door is open” for any talks that would avert the industrial action, which he says will “impact patients.”

“They have raised a range of issues, not just pay but also about working conditions, and patient safety, so I’m very happy to continue that dialogue with RCM.”

It comes amid reports that armed forces personnel could drive ambulances and stand in for frontline hospital roles during the strikes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.