Nurse strikes could continue to Christmas without new pay offer, union boss says

A union leader has warned that nurses strikes could run “right up until Christmas” unless the government comes up with a new pay offer.

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen told Laura Kuenssberg that she received a letter from health secretary Steve Barclay on Sunday morning (16 April) telling her that a bonus offered to nurses by the government is “enough.”

It comes after RCN members voted to reject a government pay offer, with a 48-hour strike organised from 8pm on 30 April to 8pm on 2 May affecting all services.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.