Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters rally in front of New York’s Penn Station

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters flooded the street in front of Penn Station in New York City on Friday (17 November) evening.

People waved flags, chanted, and held up signs — may of which called for ceasefire and criticised the relationship between Israel and the US.

The demonstration comes after Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, was raided by Israeli soldiers earlier this week. The hospital was one of Israel’s main target, as they believe Hamas was using it for military operations and to hold hostages.

Joe Biden declared it was “fact” that Hamas had “their headquarters, their military hidden under a hospital.”