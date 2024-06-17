Five distressed puppies were rescued by NYPD officers in Queens on 15 June while a heatwave blasted through the region.

The puppies were trapped inside a rolling canvas grocery cart as a woman tried to sell them on the street.

When the officers got to the puppies, they were soaked in sweat and dehydrated.

“These dogs could’ve been dead in five minutes,” one officer said in the bodycam footage.

According to the NYPD, all the dogs were rescued before they were seriously injured.