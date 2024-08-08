Huge fire engulfs 175-year-old former factory building in Ohio

Smoke billowed into the sky after a huge fire broke out at a former factory building in Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday afternoon (7 August).

The former Beckett Paper Company building, which has stood for more than 175 years, caught fire at around 4:30pm, according to city officials.

Smoke clouds could be seen for miles as the enormous blaze raged.

No injuries were reported and the building was vacant, officials added.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.