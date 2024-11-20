Moment home reduced to rubble almost instantly in Ohio explosion

The moment a house was destroyed in a fiery explosion in Ohio was captured in dramatic doorbell footage on Wednesday, 20 November.

Debris rained down on the neighborhood following the blast, which happened shortly before 9am in Bethel, Tate Township.

Authorities said two people — a man and a woman — were killed and one person who suffered burns was taken to hospital.

The cause of the blast has not been confirmed.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal will lead the investigation into the blast.