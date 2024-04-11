OJ Simpson says he plans to be ‘back on the golf course’ in last video before death

OJ Simpson told fans he was “well” and “looking forward to getting back on the golf course” in a video posted to Twitter, formerly X, just weeks before his death.

In the video, posted on 11 February, Simpson sat at a poolside in Las Vegas, talking about football.

The American actor said: “My health is good.

“Obviously I’m dealing with some issues, but hey I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.”

Simpson died on Wednesday (10 April) at the age of 76.

His family said Simpson “succumbed to his battle with cancer surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”