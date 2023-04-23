Oliver Dowden hints that government may ignore international law on migration

New deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden has hinted that the government may ignore international court rulings on illegal migration.

Mr Dowden said the home secretary, Suella Braverman, will use a 'Section 39 discretion' to have a say on individual migration cases.

Oliver Dowden was brought in as deputy prime minister this week following the resignation of his predecessor, Dominic Raab.

Mr Raab was the subject of an investigation into bullying behaviour which found he had caused great distress to many of his subordinates in the workplace.

