The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel says “justice has prevailed” following the sentencing of her murderer, Thomas Cashman.

Cashman was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 42 years for the murder of the nine-year-old in Liverpool.

“My family and I have already started our life sentence of having to spend the rest of our lives without Olivia,” Cheryl Korbel said outside court.

She asked for time and space as the family grieves the loss of Olivia who was “cruelly stolen” from them.

Cashman refused to show up to Manchester Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, 3 April.

