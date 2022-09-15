Mourners attending the funeral of Olivia Pratt-Korbel broke out in applause as the schoolgirl’s coffin was pulled away from St Margaret Mary’s Church in Dovecot.

The nine-year-old was killed in August after a gunman burst into her Liverpool home and began shooting while chasing another man.

During her funeral at a packed-out church on Thursday (15 September), mourners wore “a splash of pink” in Olivia’s memory.

Those waiting outside the church could be seen clapping as the coffin was taken away.

