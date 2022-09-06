Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s father shares funfair video in tribute to killed nine-year-old

The father of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, a little girl who was fatally shot in Liverpool, has released a video of his daughter enjoying herself on a merry-go-round in a tribute to her.

John Francis Pratt and the wider family issued a statement saying they “can’t express the pain” they are experiencing.

“Olivia’s death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns,” the statement read.

