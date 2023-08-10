Oxford Street: Dozens run from police during social media ‘robbery campaign’

Crowds fled from police in shocking scenes during a day of chaos in London’s Oxford Street.

Police clashed with dozens of young people, wrestling some of them away, while officers on horseback dispersed crowds on Europe’s busiest shopping street on Wednesday.

West End stores were forced to close their shutters during the suspected looting raid which was reportedly inspired by a viral TikTok craze encouraging people to “rob JD Sports”.

The Metropolitan Police arrested nine people and issued 34 dispersal orders.