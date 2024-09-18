A pager exploded at a shop counter in Beirut as devices simultaneously detonated in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday, 17 September.

Lebanese security sources claimed that Israel’s spy agency Mossad planted explosives in thousands of pagers used by militia group Hezbollah months before they exploded, killing nine and wounding almost 3,000.

A second security source claimed up to 3g of explosives were hidden in the devices that went “undetected” by Hezbollah for months.

The Iran-backed militant group has vowed to retaliate against Israel, whose military declined to comment on the blasts.