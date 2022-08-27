Pakistan floods: Stranded family saved after sliding on bed frame across water

Authorities in Pakistan say more than 900 people have been killed and 220,000 homes damaged in the ‘worst monsoon season for decades’.

Over 30 million people have been affected by the water, and footage shows families scrambling to escape with minimal belongings.

One family was even saved by tying a bed frame to some rope so they could slide across the murky water below.

Miraculously, their plan seems to work and they reach the other side where there are many more waiting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.