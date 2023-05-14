Imran Khan says democracy in Pakistan at “all time low” after arrest

Democracy is at an all-time low in Pakistan, Imran Khan has said after his arrest and subsequent release by authorities.

The former prime minister was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday (9 May) but Pakistan's supreme court has since ruled that this was illegal and ordered his immediate release.

Mr Khan told Sky News: "The democracy in Pakistan has never taken such a battering as it has right now. I mean, all our fundamental rights are violated."

