Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was wounded during an assassination attempt at his protest march in Punjab.

This Sky News video shows emergency services at the chaotic scene in the aftermath of the shooting, as crowds gathered.

Mr Khan was shot in the leg while travelling in a convoy by a gunman who opened fire at the march in Wazirabad on Thursday, 3 November.

The protest was making its way to Islamabad, where he was planning to challenge the incumbent Shahbaz Sharif and call for an early election.

