A Pakistani senator has asked for prayers for Imran Khan after he was shot during an “assassination attempt.”

Speaking from hospital, a bloodied Faisal Javed Khan said: “One of our members is severely injured. We heard that one member has died. Others are injured too. Please pray.

“Lots of prayers for Mr Imran Khan. May god protect him. By god’s grace everything is fine.”

The former prime minister was wounded while travelling in convoy during a protest march in Punjab, en route to Islamabad.

