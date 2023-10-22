Trucks at Rafah border as more humanitarian aid expected to pass into Gaza

Footage shows trucks at the Rafah border crossing on Sunday 22 October as more humanitarian aid is expected to pass into Gaza.

The first convoy to be sent to the besieged Gaza Strip since war broke out arrived through the Rafah crossing on Saturday, after wrangling over conditions for delivering relief left it stranded in Egypt.

The United Nations said the 20-truck convoy included life-saving supplies that would be received by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

But the Society warned that, while the first trucks of aid offered “a welcomed glimpse of hope”, they “represent “a drop in the ocean” of what is needed.