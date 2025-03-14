Attorney General waves around block of fake fentanyl

Attorney General Pam Bondi waved a large block of fake fentanyl block around in order to prove a point.

Pam Bondi spoke on Friday, March 14th, 2025 at the U.S. Justice Department on the topics of fentanyl, immigration, and crime within the country.

In a dramatic gesture the Attorney General stated, "On stage, we have — this is 180 kilograms, it represents — not real... of fentanyl," pointing to the fake white substance to her right.

She then proceeded to wave around the large white block of only 1 kilometer of the fake fentanyl stating that the real thing can kill "half a million people".

Many critics have commented on the moment calling it, "political theater at its finest".