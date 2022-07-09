Two paramedics laugh hysterically as they try and explain their job roles in a now-viral clip.

Dave Tamarro and Joe Cartwright are seen uncontrollable giggling in outtakes of a serious video intended for International Paramedics Day.

The East of England Ambulance Service paramedics have become a social media sensation after the clips were posted on Facebook.

In the clip, the pair repeatedly try to explain what they do for a job while bursting into fits of laughter.

Dave attempts to introduce the video before Joe bursts into laughter.

After a few more attempts Joe adds: “I can't do it, Dave."

